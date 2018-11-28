Rams Swat Hornets In Season Opener

By: Nick Hall

The Sylvania Rams opened the 2018-19 hardwood campaign last Monday with a takedown of the Ider Hornets last week 95-43. The Rams jumped out early and never looked back. In fact, the domination was so complete, the Hornets only managed three points in the fourth quarter. Jarred Higgins led the way offensively for Sylvania with 23 points on the night. Josh Tinker and Austin Traffanstedt each had 14 while Trevor Butler contributed 12. Butler also led the Rams off the boards with nine rebounds. Tinker and Grant Atchley followed with seven each.