Red Devils Burn Wildcats

By: Nick Hall

The Fyffe Red Devils continued their run to the playoffs Friday night with a 48-7 thumping of the Sand Rock Wildcats. The Red Devils began the night with a 4-yard touchdown run by Zach Pyron. The PAT was blocked, and Fyffe led 6-0. Next, Pyron hit Ike Rowell on a 40-yard touchdown pass less than a minute into the second quarter. Payton Anderson ran for the 2-point conversion to put the Red Devils up 14-0. Anderson got his first touchdown on a 10-yard run with 8:21 in the second quarter. Brody Dalton’s PAT put the Red Devils’ lead at 21. A few minutes later Anderson scored again from 1 yard out, and Dalton’s kick stretched Fyffe’s lead to 28-0. With just over a minute left in the second, Anderson broke free for a 45-yard scoring run, which was his longest of the night. Dalton’s PAT was good, and the Red Devils took a 35-0 lead into halftime.

Fyffe played the second half with a running clock but managed to tack on two more touchdowns. The first score came on an 11-yard run by Anderson with 9:16 left in the third quarter. The PAT was no good, leaving the score at 41-0. The last points for the Red Devils came on a 3-yard scoring run by Malachi Mize. Dalton’s kick was true this time and the Red Devils led 48-0. Sand Rock avoided the shutout late in the fourth when Samuel Alexander connected with John Foster on a 60-yard scoring strike. Oliver Driver’s PAT made the final score 48-7. Fyffe (6-0, 4-0) hosts Cedar Bluff (5-1, 3-1) this Friday in 2A, Region 8 play.