Red Devils Keep Rolling Over Tigers

By: Nick Hall

The Fyffe Red Devils continued their annual march to the playoffs Friday night with a 56-0 shellacking of the Cedar Bluff Tigers. Payton Anderson scored two minutes into the opening quarter on a 17-yard run. Anderson scored two more times in the first, on runs of 22 yards and 1 yard, to end the quarter 21-0. Zach Pyron hit Jake Stone for a 16-yard touchdown strike to start the second quarter. Anderson ended the first half scoring with a 7-yard touchdown run to send the Red Devils to the locker room with a 35-0 lead.

Anderson got his fifth, and final, touchdown of the night on an 11-yard run just two minutes into the third quarter. Cage Cochran scored on a 9-yard run later in the third quarter to stretch the lead to 49-0. Fyffe’s final score came midway of the fourth quarter when Tyler Machen broke free for a 52-yard touchdown run. Brody Dalton was a perfect 8-for-8 on PATs for the night. Anderson finished the night with 150 yards of rushing and five touchdowns on twelve carries. Undefeated Fyffe travels to 2A, Region 8 North Sand Mountain this Friday for what could be the Red Devils’ biggest regular season test this year. The Bison have only one loss in an early season, overtime matchup against Collinsville.