Red Devils Swat Hornets

By: Nick Hall

The Fyffe Red Devils continued their dominating ways Friday night at home against the Ider Hornets. Zach Pyron got things rolling in the first quarter with touchdown runs of 29, 66 and 25 yards to put the Red Devils up 21-0 early. Payton Anderson started the second quarter with a touchdown of his own to stretch the lead to 28. Jake Stone found the end zone on a 31-yard run with 5:38 to go in the half. Cage Cochran wrapped up the first half with a 74-yard touchdown run to give Fyffe a 41-0 lead at halftime.

Dalton Dukes scored the only touchdown of the third quarter, and Ty Bell scored the only touchdown of the fourth, each from 1-yard out, to make the final score 54-0. Fyffe had 446 yards of total offense with 395 coming from the ground game. Pyron went 2-for-3 passing for 51 yards as well as rushing for 88 yards rushing on four carries and three touchdowns. Fyffe, who remains undefeated, will travel to Sylvania this week.