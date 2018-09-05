Section Celebrates 50th Anniversary With A Victory

By Staff Writer

The Section Lions celebrated their 50th anniversary with a win over the New Hope Indians on Friday night.

After trailing 12-6 at halftime, the Section Lions scored 19 points in the second half and held the Indians scoreless. Tanner Baker had a big night for the Lions with 156 yards rushing and two touchdowns for the Lions. Caden Hicks added 22 yards rushing on 2 carries and caught a 9 yard touchdown pass. Quarterback, Ryan Gray 5 of 13 passing for 79 yards and 2 touchdowns for the Lions. Coach Luke Powell stated, “Our kids fought their guts out. After making some adjustments at the half, they came out and executed what we asked them to do. Our defense had a great second half as they kept New Hope off the board.”

This was the first opening game win for the Lions since 2013. Coach Powell said,” It was good to get the first victory and especially on this special night for the Section community.”

Section will travel to Fyffe on Friday night in a big Region 8 battle at 7pm.