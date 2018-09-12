Susan Moore Defeats Sylvania

The Sylvania Rams traveled down to Susan Moore on Friday night for a big region match-up.

Susan Moore got on the board first after blocking a Sylvania punt at the goal-line. Susan Moore punched it in from there and took the lead 7-0. Sylvania answered as they drove down the field and scored on a run from Drake Casey to tie the game at 7-7. Susan Moore got a good run from Jonathan Villanueva to set up a score from Quarterback, Andrew McEvoy, to take a 14-7 lead. In the second quarter, Sylvania tied it up again 14-14 on a scoring drive that was capped off with a Casey touchdown. The Rams turned the ball over on their next possession on a fumble. Susan Moore took advantage of the miscue and scored on a 14-yard pass to take a 21-14 lead in to the half.

In the second half, after a long lightening delay, it looked like the Rams would tie it for the third time on a 55-yard run from Gareth Anderson, but is was called back on a penalty. The Rams had to punt, but the defense stiffened and stopped the Bulldogs to get the ball back on a turnover. Anderson would not be denied as he punched it in from 2-yards out to tie the game at 21-21. Susan Moore scored the game winning touchdown on a drive that ended with a 12-yard run from McEvoy to give Susan Moore the win 28-21 over the Rams.

Sylvania will travel to Gaston on Friday night for a non-region game at 7pm.