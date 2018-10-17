Sylvania Blows Out New Hope

By: Nick Hall

The Sylvania Rams moved to 3-4 overall and 2-2 in region play with their second dominating performance in two weeks. The Rams manhandled the New Hope Indians, who remain winless, to the tune of 59-13 Friday night.

It looked as though it might be a ballgame early. Sylvania scored first on a 20-yard touchdown strike from Brody Smith to Gareth Anderson to go up 7-0 in the first quarter. New Hope answered with a touchdown of its own to tie the game early in the second. But then the Rams rattled off 45 unanswered points. The scoring spree began with a 3-yard touchdown run by Smith, followed by a 39-yard touchdown run by Anderson. Fisher Goza added a 3-yard touchdown run as well. Sylvania’s last score of the half came when Winston Wilks recovered an Anderson fumble in the endzone to send the Rams to halftime with a 35-7 advantage.

The Rams extended their lead to in the third quarter with 19-yard field goal by Christian Andrade and a 5-yard touchdown run by Eli Gurley to go into the fourth up 45-7. Styles Hughes added a 38-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter. New Hope scored one more time before Sylvania’s Jake McSpadden capped of the game with a 2-yard scoring run to give the Rams a 59-13 region win. Sylvania travels to Pisgah (3-4, 2-2) Friday for a region matchup with major playoff implications.