Mountain Valley News

By: Will Jacobs

Last week, the Sylvania Rams faced off against two area opponents with Plainview on Tuesday, and Pisgah on Thursday. The Rams needed to win both of these games in order to climb up in the seeding for the area tournament. However, they would fail to do so.

On Tuesday, the Bears were battling sickness that unfortunately caused a few players to miss the game. The Rams tried to capitalize off of the missing players, but were unsuccessful. The first quarter proved to be very good on the defensive end for the Rams. They only gave up 14 points. The Bears led the Rams at the end of the first quarter 14-10.

Once the second quarter came around, the Rams started to crumble. They allowed the Bears to score 29 points, but they only scored 14 points in the quarter. The Bears led the Rams at halftime 43-24.

The third quarter came around, and the Rams were looking to cut into the Bears’ lead. They failed to do so. The Bears scored 22 points in the third quarter, and the Rams only managed to put up 7 points. The Rams trailed the Bears going into the final quarter 65-31.

The fourth quarter began, and with it came a running clock. The Rams were looking to finish the game strong, but by this point it was too late. The Rams outscored the Bears in this quarter, but it was not enough. When time ran out, the Bears had defeated the Rams 69-39.

On Thursday, the Rams traveled to Pisgah to take on the Eagles. The Rams put up a good fight against the Eagles, but would fall short late in the game. At one point in the first half, the Rams were up 14 points over the Eagles, the Pisgah cut the lead to just 4 points going into halftime.

The Rams would finally fall to the Eagles 80-74. This was a tough loss for the Rams considering that they led at halftime. The Rams had every opportunity to come back and win, but the ball just did not bounce their way.

The Rams’ next game is Tuesday January 16th at the Dekalb County Schools Coliseum where they will face off against the Geraldine Bulldogs at 8:30 p.m. for the first round of the Dekalb County Tournament.