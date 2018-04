Mountain Valley News

Sylvania vs. Albertville (JV) Won 8-0

Lady Rams vs. Albertville (JV) – Gabriella Garcia (9th grade) – 6 goals,

Ambriel Stopyak (7th grade) – 1 goal, Breanna Grider (10th grade) – 1

goal

Sylvania vs. Albertville (JV) Lost 1-3

Rams vs. Albertville (JV) – Christian Andrade (11th grade) – 1 goal

Sylvania vs. Douglas High School Won 10-0

Lady Rams vs. Douglas – Gabriella Garcia (9th) – 4 goals, Ambriel

Stopyak (7th) – 2 goals, Bayley Thrash (10th) – 2 goals, Rachel Bewley

(9th) – 1 goal, Tyla Tatum (7th) – 1 goal

Sylvania vs. Douglas High School Tied 1-1

Rams vs. Douglas – Rafael Munguia (10th) – 1 goal

Sylvania vs. Crossville High School Won 4-2

Lady Rams vs. Crossville – Ambriel Stopyak (7th) – 2 goals, Taylor

Thrash (8th) – 1 goal, Rachel Bewley (9th) – 1 goal

Sylvania vs. Crossville High School Lost 2-9

Rams vs. Crossville – Raymundo Solis (11th) – 1 goal, Christian Andrade

(11th) – 1 goal

Sylvania vs. Fort Payne High School Lost 1-5

Lady Rams vs. Fort Payne – Gabriella Garcia (9th) scored the 1 goal

Sylvania vs. Tanner on Lost 1-2

Lady Rams vs. Tanner – only goal was on goal by Tanner

Sylvania (Boys) vs. Tanner Lost 0-4

Sylvania vs. St. Bernard Prep School Won 5-1

Lady Rams vs. St. Bernard – Ambriel Stopyak (7th) – 3 goals, Gabriella

Garcia (9th) – 2 goals

Sylvania (Boys) vs. St. Bernard Prep School Lost 0-3

Sylvania vs. Tanner on Lost 1-3

Lady Rams vs. Tanner – Ambriel Stopyak (7th) – 1 goal (header)

Sylvania vs. Tanner Won in OT 7-6

Rams vs. Tanner – Christian Andrade (11th) – 4 goals, Andrew Shelley

(10th) – 2 goals, and Dominic Garcia (11th) 2 goals

Sylvania vs. Scottsboro on Won 7-0

Lady Rams vs Scottsboro – Gabriella Garcia (9th) scoring 5 goals and Ambriel Stopyak (7th) scoring two goals.

Sylvania vs. Scottsboro on Lost 5-2

Rams vs Scottsboro – Jake McSpadden (11th) scoring 1 goal and Dominic Garcia (11th) scoring one goal.