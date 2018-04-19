Mountain Valley News

By: Will Jacobs

Last Thursday, the Sylvania Varsity Boys and Varsity Girls tennis teams traveled down to Fort Payne to take on the Wildcats. The varsity boys had won the previous match with the Wildcats, and they were looking to win again. The varsity girls, on the other hand, were looking to defeat the Lady Wildcats.

The Varsity boys won 7-2. Jarred Higgins won Number 2 Singles 8-5, Josh Tinker won Number 3 Singles 8-2, Kenyon Stover won Number 3 singles 8-3, and Jordan Johnson won number 6 singles 8-1. Alex Ivey and Josh Tinker won Number 1 doubles 8-2, while Jarred Higgins and Mason Sanders won Number 2 doubles 8-3, and Kenyon Stover and Drake Justus won Number 3 doubles 8-4.

The Varsity girls won 6-3. It was the first win for the Lady Rams over the Lady Wildcats in over 10 years. Audrey Schrader won Number 2 Singles 8-3, Lacey Hall won Number 3 singles 8-0, Sarah Smothers won Number 5 singles 8-2, and Melinda Little won Number 6 Singles 8-3. In doubles, Schrader and Hall won Number 2 doubles 8-6, and Smothers and Little won Number 3 doubles 8-6.