Mountain Valley News

By: Will Jacobs

The Sylvania Varsity Boys Tennis Team continued their record-breaking season in dominate fashion in the AHSAA Section 5 Tournament. The Rams took the championship scoring a total of 52 points. This was the second time in school history the boys have won their Section Tournament, the first being last year. Second place was Saint Bernard Preparatory School, who scored 31 points. Third place was Decatur Heritage Christian Academy with 30 points. Fourth Place was Whitesburg Christian Academy with 22 points. Tied for 5th place was Plainview High School and Westbrook Christian School. The Rams made it to the finals in all three doubles seeding, and all but one singles seeding. All seven starters for the Rams placed either first or second in their respective seeds. The awards for the Rams include:

•No. 1 Singles: Alex Ivey- Runner Up

•No. 2 Singles: Jarred Higgins-Runner-Up

•No. 3 Singles: Josh Tinker-Champion

•No. 5 Singles: Mason Sanders-Champion

•No. 6 Singles: Jordan Johnson-Champion

•No. 1 Doubles: Alex Ivey and Josh Tinker-Champion

•No. 2 Doubles: Jarred Higgins and Mason Sanders-Champion

•No. 3 Doubles: Kenyon Stover and Drake Justus- Runner-Up

The Rams advance to the State Tournament for the second consecutive season. The tournament will be held at Jimmy John Tennis Facility at Point Mallard Park in Decatur on Monday, April 23rd and Tuesday April 24th.