Mountain Valley News

By Bonita Wilborn

Anytime the first game of the season, of a sport that is new to a school, ends with a win it is great. But when that game ends with a shutout it is really something to celebrate. That’s just what the Lady Rams did with their inaugural game of their inaugural Soccer season.

The Lady Rams opened the season on Thursday, February 15th with their first game against Albertville’s Junior Varsity. The Lady Rams won 9-0. Gabi Garcia had a strong game and scored 7 of the team’s 9 goals. Ambriel Stopyak and Breanna Grider each contributed one goal to complete the scoring for the day.

Traci Roper, Sylvania’s Varsity Girls Soccer Coach, commented, “We appreciate all the support from our administrators and community in helping to start this program.”

Sylvania’s boys also played their first game on February 15th against Albertville, but were not as successful as their female counterparts. Although they held the Aggies to a low scoring game, the Rams came away with a 3-1 loss. Christian Andrade scored Sylvania’s only goal.