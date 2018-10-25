Team Honors One Of Its Own

By Kayla Fortner

Cornerstone Christian Academy faced the Conecuh Springs Eagles on Friday, October 19, at home after a heartbreaking day. Earlier that day, they had lain to rest one of their teammate’s mothers, Carla Carter. The team and coaches decided to play the game to honor her. Each player wore a sticker on their helmet with her initials on it. They had their team member (Eli Carter) and his father, Darren Carter (also their basketball coach) to act as their team captains.

This was the final game of the season for the young CCA team. The boys fought hard throughout the entire game. At the end of the first quarter, Conecuh was up 20-12. Matt Johnson had scored the first touchdown with a 45 yard run, and Layne Fortner scored the second touchdown with a 40-yard kick return. As the second quarter began, Conecuh fumbled and CCA recovered. Layne Fortner was able to make a pass downfield to connect to Matt Johnson for another CCA TD bringing the score to 19-20. Conecuh quickly drove downfield for another score leaving the scoreboard showing a lead of 26-20. CCA continued to fight and scored again bringing the score to a tie 26-26. Right before the half, Conecuh punched in another touchdown. The halftime score was 32-26. The second half was just as exciting with several scores from both teams. The CCA Eagles did fall short with a final score of 57-37. The Conecuh team is ranked at #2 in the ACAA Christian Football Association and the brand new CCA team gave them a run for their money. The CCA Eagles may have lost on the scoreboard, but their attitude of determination won the hearts of their fans, and it is certain, that Carla, too, would have been proud of them all.

Layne Fortner had 222 yards passing, 12 tackles, 2 fumble recoveries, 5 passing TDs, and one 40- yard kick return for a touchdown. Matthew Johnson had 220 yards receiving, 8 tackles, 5 TDs, 1 fumble recovery, and 1 blocked extra point. Bryce Dupree added 4 tackles and 1 interception, and Eli Carter had 5 tackles.