Mountain Valley News

By: Will Jacobs

The 2018 all-state softball roster was released on Monday, and eleven local athletes that excelled on the softball diamond this past season made the team.

The Plainview Lady Bears led the county with five of their players being selected to the all-state team after finishing third in the Class 3A state tournament. Bailey Smart was named Hitter of the Year and was selected to the first all-state team as a designated hitter. Smart finished her senior season with a .409 batting average with 16 homeruns, 65 RBIs, and 40 runs. Ava Jacobs, Krimson Kidd, Elaine Puckett, and Kennedi Traylor were the other four players selected to the team for Plainview.

Jacobs was selected as a second all-state team pitcher. She finished her senior season with 109 strikeouts in 89 and two-thirds innings pitched. She carded a 2.26 ERA and finished with a 14-2 record from the pitching circle including one save. Jacobs also finished the year with a .432 batting average with 54 hits, 14 doubles, 4 homeruns, 32 RBIs, and 30 runs scored.

Traylor was listed as an honorable mention at second base. In her senior season, she had a .397 batting average with 56 hits, 10 doubles, 5 homeruns, 37 RBIs, 37 runs scored. She was also an outstanding 7-for-7 on stolen base attempts.

Puckett was a second all-state team selection at third base. She finished her freshman season with a .433 batting average and a .517 on-base-percentage. She also had 42 hits, 8 doubles, 2 triples, 10 homeruns, 48 RBIs, and 36 scored runs.

Krimson Kidd was selected as an honorable mention as a designated hitter. She finished her sophomore season with a .507 batting average, 11 homeruns, 71 hits, 18 doubles, 2 triples, 58 scored runs, and she led the Lady Bears with 74 RBIs.

The Fort Payne Lady Wildcats had two players receive Class 6A honorable mentions with Ashlyn Holland and Anna McElrath being selected.

Holland finished out the season with a .457 batting average with 14 homeruns, 54 RBIs, 69 base hits, 11 doubles, 56 scored runs, and only 5 strikeouts in 50 games and 151 at-bats.

McElrath played center field for Fort Payne but was chosen as a designated hitter on the all-state team. She finished the season with a .387 batting average, 9 homeruns, 53 RBIs, 53 hits, 8 doubles, 3 triples, 34 scored runs, and was 13-for-16 on stolen base attempts.

The Collinsville Lady Panthers also had three of their players to be placed on the Class 2A all-state roster. Brittany Rivera, Caroline Brannon, and Abbigale Ford represent Collinsville with the all-state honors.

Rivera was chosen as a second team designated hitter after finishing her sophomore season with a .467 batting average. She also had a .516 on-base-percentage, 79 hits, 16 doubles, 4 triples, 10 homeruns, 65 scored runs, 54 RBIs, and only 12 strikeouts in 169 at-bats.

Brannon was selected as an honorable mention for third base in Class 2A. She finished the season with a .456 batting average, a .535 on-base percentage, 47 scored runs, 67 hits, 19 doubles, 1 triple, and 6 homeruns.

Ford was chosen as a Class 2A second team catcher. She finished her senior season with a .448 batting average, 30 scored runs, 64 hits, 42 RBIs, 14 doubles, 1 triple, and 5 homeruns.

The Ider Lady Hornets also had a player selected as a Class 2A honorable mention, and that player was Savannah Hood. Hood finished out the season with a .438 batting average, 56 scored runs, 49 hits, 10 doubles, 1 triple, 1 homerun, and 34 stolen bases.

Congratulations to all that were selected to the All-State teams for their classifications!