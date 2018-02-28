Mountain Valley News

By: Will Jacobs

On Tuesday, the Plainview Bears faced off against the American Christian Academy Patriots in the 3A Boys State Semi-Finals. A win for Plainview would put them in the State Finals for the second year in a row.

The first quarter for the Bears was an excellent offensive and defensive quarter. Their defense only gave up twelve points to the Patriots, and their offense had no trouble scoring. At the end of the first quarter, Plainview led 19-12.

The second quarter for the Bears was somewhat of a defensive struggle. They gave up eighteen points in the quarter, but their offense answered back for most of the lost points. At halftime, Plainview led 37-31.

The third quarter began, and Plainview was looking to extend their lead. A basket from Bailey Dukes early on in the quarter kickstarted what would be another great offensive quarter for the Bears. At the end of the third quarter, Plainview led 56-45.

The fourth quarter was underway, and Plainview was looking to put this game out of reach. Their offense would continue to play well, and their defense would only give up ten points this quarter. Plainview held on to defeat American Christian Academy 73-55 and will play Hillcrest Evergreen in the 3A Boys State Championship Game on Friday March 2nd at 2:15 p.m. at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex.