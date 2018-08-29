The Bison Trample Dade County

By Jordan Wilks

The North Sand Mountain Bison team travelled to Dade County High School on Friday and would defeat the Wolverine’s 41-13.

With it being both teams’ first game of the season, it took a few minutes for them to get their feet on the ground, but the action began when NSM intercepted a Dade County Pass and later moved inside the Wolverine’s 20-yard line. The Bison would later score a rushing touchdown, but the extra point was no good, putting North Sand Mountain in a 6-0 lead.

The second quarter began with a little more competition. After a long drive that began in the first quarter, Dade County worked their way down the field and reached the red zone. The Wolverines capped off their drive with a 1-yard touchdown followed by a successful PAT, putting them in the lead 7-0.

North Sand Mountain responded in their following possession with a 44-yard touchdown run. The Bison went for the 2-point conversion, but it was no good and North Sand Mountain would return to the lead at 12-7.

Dade County would score their final touchdown of the night with a 7-yard touchdown run with under a minute remaining in the half. The extra point was no good and NSM was in the lead 13-12 at halftime.

The Bison took control of the field in the second half of the game, allowing no points to be scored by the Wolverines. A rushing touchdown followed by a 2-point conversion put the Bison at 20-13 in the third quarter. Just minutes later, North Sand Mountain scored again on a run with two minutes remaining in the third, putting the Bison at 27-13 after the PAT.

North Sand Mountain scored two more touchdowns in the fourth quarter, making the final score 41-13. The Bison will travel to Collinsville to face the Panthers on Friday, August 31.