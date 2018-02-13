Mountain Valley News

By: Will Jacobs

Last week, the Fyffe Red Devils finished up their regular season by playing Section and Valley Head.

Fyffe hosted the Section Lions on Monday for their last area game of the season. Section started the game off hot. Fyffe answered back with a quick basket of their own. Section’s offense managed to score with ease, and at the end of the first quarter, Fyffe trailed 26-15.

The second quarter started with Fyffe looking to cut into the lead. Section, on the other hand, continued to shoot the ball well. Fyffe was able to chip away at Section’s lead, but it was not enough. At halftime, the Red Devils trailed 45-29.

Fyffe looked to get back into the game in the third quarter, but Section wanted get another area win. Fyffe’s offense started to get things going, but the Lions still managed to score easily. By the end of the third quarter, Fyffe was down 66-48.

When the fourth quarter began, Fyffe tried to spark a comeback. Their defense had been unsuccessful in trying to stop the Lions, and they wanted to turn that around. Unfortunately, Section’s offense was too much for Fyffe to handle. The Lions still shot the ball well on offense, and their defense did not give the Red Devils a chance. Time ran out, and Section defeated Fyffe 89-78.

Tucker Goolesby, Austin Buster, Dakota Dalton, Parker Godwin, and Tyler Reynolds were the key players for Fyffe. Goolesby and Buster led the team with 13 points each, Dalton scored 11 points, both Godwin and Reynolds both scored 10 points each.

When asked about the slow start Coach Neil Thrash said, “Section jumped on us early, and we simply could not defend them. They shot 31 of 39 foul shots to our 7 of 12. We could not get a call, but we kept playing hard.”

On Tuesday, Fyffe traveled to Valley Head to take on the Tigers. Fyffe hoped to close out the regular season with a win.

In the first quarter, Fyffe jumped out with an early lead. Their defense managed to keep the Tigers from scoring until late in the quarter, and the Devil offense shot the ball well. At the end of the first quarter, Fyffe led 17-6.

Fyffe continued to score with ease in the beginning of the second quarter. Their defense gave up only 10 points this quarter. At halftime, Fyffe led over the Tigers 29-16.

The Red Devils continued to play well on both offense and defense in the third quarter. This was the best offensive quarter for them, with their defense stepping up too. By the end of the quarter, Fyffe led 53-21.

With the fourth quarter underway, Fyffe was looking to put the game away. They held the Tigers to only 9 points this quarter, and their offense scored enough to get a running clock. When the final buzzer went off, Fyffe had defeated Valley Head 63-30.

Parker Godwin, Austin Buster, Micah Johnson, and Tucker Goolesby were key players for the Red Devils. Godwin led the team in scoring with 14 points, while Buster and Johnson both scored 9 points each. Johnson and Goolesby led the team in total rebounds with both of them grabbing 7 boards each.

When asked about what was next for Fyffe, Coach Neil Thrash said, “We had some teams cancel games with us, so this was our last regular season game. We will play Asbury at Section at 5:30pm on Tuesday night in the first round of the area tournament.”