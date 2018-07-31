The Martins Land In Crossville

By: Will Jacobs

The Crossville Lions added two new faces to their coaching staff this year. Both Molly and Jesse Martin will join the Crossville staff. Molly will teach PE at Crossville Elementary after coach Dusty Darnell was transferred to teach PE at Crossville High School. Molly will also be the head coach of the JV girls’ basketball and softball teams and also the varsity assistant coach. Molly was a part of the Crossville High School 2008 Class 3A Girls’ Basketball championship team.

Along with Molly, her husband, Jesse, will join the Crossville staff as a special education teacher and he will help with the Varsity boys’ basketball team. Jesse is a graduate of Fyffe High School. The Martins coached and taught in the Oxford City Schools system before taking their jobs at Crossville.