Top Cat Trophy Heads Back To Scottsboro

By Staff Writer

The Fort Payne Wildcats traveled over to Scottsboro on Friday night with the Top Cat Trophy in hand. They traveled home without it after the game.

Both teams had trouble scoring in the first quarter as it ended with a 0-0 score. The Wildcats of Fort Payne finally got on the board on a 5-yard Jordan Bain pass to Carter Pinholster to put Fort Payne up 7-0. Scottsboro answered on an 11-play drive that was capped off with a 14-yard run from Cam Bass to cut the lead to 7-6.

Scottsboro took the lead 12-7 in the second half on a 59-yard pass from Quarterback, Gannon Reyes to Brody Hyde. The Wildcats of Scottsboro extended the lead to 19-7 on a Jacob Manning 9-yard run with just under 10 minutes to play in the game. The Scottsboro defense came up big the next two series as they picked off passes from Fort Payne. Scottsboro added a 5-yard touchdown run from Manning to give Scottsboro a 26-7 lead with just under two minutes to play in the game. Fort Payne added a late touchdown as time expired with Scottsboro winning the game by a final of 26-14.

Donald Winchester was the leading rusher for Fort Payne with 75-yards on 12 carries.

Fort Payne will host the Albertville Aggies on Friday night at 7:00 pm.