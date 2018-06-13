Mountain Valley News

On Monday, the 2018 DeKalb County All-County Softball Roster was released. The roster included many players from Collinsville, Crossville, Fyffe, Geraldine, Ider, Plainview, and Valley Head.

Plainview led the team with the most selections and two of the three MVP’s. Senior catcher Bailey Smart was named MVP and sophomore pitcher Kenzi Traylor claimed the Defensive MVP title. Krimson Kidd, Ava Jacobs, Elaine Puckett, and Kennedi Traylor were the other selections for the all-county team from Plainview.

Collinsville sophomore, Brittany Rivera, claimed the Offensive MVP title. The Lady Panthers also had Abbigale Ford, Caroline Brannon and Courtney Baine make the roster as well.

Geraldine had five players make the team. Shelby Trester, Alyssa Cook, Jaden Dismuke, Tinsley Satterfield and Lilly Rowell all represented the Lady Bulldogs with all-county honors.

Ider had four players selected to the team: Savannah Hood, Crystal McElhaney, Olivia Dobbins and Rachel Pike.

Sylvania put three players make the all-county squad in Lauren Womack, Bethany Davis and Brinn Farmer.

Valley Head had two players make the all-county team in Macy Smith and Jordan Henderson.

Both Fyffe and Crossville had one player each make the all-county team. Summer Guinn for the Lady Red Devils and Breanna Fortenberry for the Lady Lions.