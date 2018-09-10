Two Locals Make History

By Sherri Blevins

Two local football celebrities had their debut on the big stage this first official week of college football. Jeremey Pruitt, head coach for the Tennessee Volunteers, and Evan McPherson, kicker for the Florida Gators, both participated in their new roles on the gridiron.

Pruitt’s Volunteers faced the seventeenth- ranked West Virginia Mountaineers at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, September 1, 2018. Even though the outcome was not what Pruitt may have hoped for, losing to West Virginia, 40-14, Pruitt still maintained a positive outlook about the program. In an article by Ryan Callahan, Pruitt stated, “If we’d have won this game, we’d have been 1-0. We lost it. We’re 0-1. I’m not really happy about that, but hey, somebody’s going to lose, and unfortunately today it is us. So, we can either wallow in it, or we can sit here and figure out a way to make us better. And I think that is what our guys will try to do.” Pruitt also didn’t make any excuses for why his team fell short. He stated, “To me, the most important thing is how your team plays, because how your team plays tells you what kind of coach you are. Their team played better than our team today, and that’s on me. I’ve got to get these guys to where they execute at a higher level, where they believe in themselves, and I think we’ll do that.” Pruitt went on to say, “That’s the great thing about playing these games: “It’s great for college football, it’s good for our program, and it makes you better. It makes you better. There’s lots of lessons to be learned for us today. The key to the drill is we’ve got to learn the lessons and go apply it. But West Virginia had a fantastic plan, and they played the entire game. They played sixty minutes and we played thirty.”

The other DeKalb County celebrity, Evan McPherson, experienced a happier outcome for his first experience on the college football playing field. The Florida Gators defeated Charleston Southern fifty-three to six on Saturday. McPherson earned the role as starting kicker for the Gators after signing with the Gators. McPherson is a former Fort Payne Wildcat where he was very successful. He was ranked as the nation’s number one kicker in the 247Sports Composite when he joined the Gators. McPherson is replacing Eddy Pineiro who holds the record of being the most accurate kicker in the program’s history. In an article from SEC Country, McPherson commented, “I think I can bring in what Eddy had. Just a guy that puts points on the board and helps the team out. It’s going to be hard to match Eddy. He missed only one field goal last year. But I feel like I can be a strong part of the team and I’m ready for it.” McPherson is on track to fill Pineiro’s shoes with Saturday’s performance. He went two for two on field goal attempts and five for five on extra point attempts beginning the season with a perfect record.

The future looks bright for both Pruitt and McPherson as they continue on their new football paths. DeKalb County will be watching.