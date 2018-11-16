By: Nick Hall

The Fyffe Red Devils continued their march toward Auburn Friday night by steamrolling the Cleveland Panthers in front of their home crowd. Payton Anderson got going less than three minutes in with a 52-yard scoring run to put Fyffe up 6-0. Things went from bad to worse quickly for the Panthers as their punter mishandled a snap in their own end zone and Wyatt Godwin fell on it for a second Red Devils touchdown. Zach Pyron added a 33-yard scoring run and Anderson was good for the 2-point conversion to stretch the Red Devils’ lead to 20-0. For their next trick, Anderson scored on another 52-yard touchdown run and Pyron ran for the 2-point conversion to stretch Fyffe’s lead to 28-0. The Red Devils ended the first quarter with a 12-yard touchdown run by Ike Rowell to close out the opening period with a 35-0 lead. Malachi Mize added a 32-yard scoring run in the second quarter. Brody Dalton’s PAT made the score 42-0. Jake Stone ran for the last Red Devil touchdown of the half with Yahir Balcazar adding the PAT to put Fyffe up 49-0 at the midway point. Even with a running clock and 8:00 quarters in the second half, Fyffe managed two more touchdowns, a 65-yard run by Tyler Machen and a 35-yard run by Will Stephens. Balcazar was good for both PATs and Fyffe walked away with a 63-0 first round playoff win. Fyffe will travel to Colbert County this Friday to take on the Indians in Class 2A, second round playoff action.