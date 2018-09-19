Valley Head Falls To Falkville

By: Nick Hall

The Valley Head Tigers had no answers Friday night as they fell 55-6 to the Falkville Blue Devils on the road. Falkville scored first on a 79-yard run. The two-point conversion failed, and the score stood at 6-0 with 7:51 left in the first quarter. Falkville would add another touchdown late in the first to go up 13-0. The Blue Devils added a 33-yard touchdown run, and a 15-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter to carry a 34-0 lead into the locker room at halftime.

Falkville scored twice in the third quarter to extend their lead to 48-0. Valley Head was able to avoid the shutout early in the fourth quarter when quarterback Jordan Burt hit receiver Ian Blair for the Tigers only score. The Blue Devils found the endzone once more with 1:07 remaining. Valley Head (1-2, 0-2) is back in region play this week at Gaylesville (1-2, 0-1).