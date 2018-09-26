Valley Head Falls To Gaylesville

By: Nick Hall

The Valley Head Tigers racked up valuable real estate against the Gaylesville Trojans Friday night but couldn’t close the deal. The Tigers struggled to complete drives all night, turning the ball over deep in Trojan territory more than once. It all began when the Tigers failed to capitalize on a 40-yard kickoff return by Bryson Morgan on their opening possession. The drive stalled in the Trojan red zone setting the tone for the night. Gaylesville scored first when Derrick Lee raced 80 yards for a touchdown. The PAT failed leaving the score at 6-0 with 8:31 left in the first quarter. Ian Blair had another big return on the ensuing kickoff, getting the ball out to midfield, but once again, the Tigers couldn’t capitalize. After going 3-and-out, Valley Head punted, pinning Gaylesville deep where they also went 3-and-out.

A bad punt set the Tigers up at the Trojan 33-yard line. A few plays later, Marlonn Trinidad punched into the end zone from 2 yards out. Trinidad also made the PAT giving the Tigers a 7-6 advantage early in the second quarter. The Trojans answered immediately with a 60-yard drive that culminated in a 9-yard touchdown run by Tristen Payne. The Trojans were successful on a two-point conversion and took a 14-7 lead with 8:30 left in the first half. Once again, Valley Head answered with a long kickoff return to the Trojans 35-yard line. A personal foul call on Gaylesville pushed the Tigers down to the Trojans 20. Again, the Tigers failed to capitalize and turned the ball over on downs. Valley Head’s Logan Headrick gave his offense new life though, when he recovered a Gaylesville fumble. This time the Tigers took advantage and scored on a 5-yard run by David Hatfield. The extra point was blocked however, leaving the Tigers trailing 14-13 at the half.

Kaleb Whatley capped off a 10-play, 69-yard drive with a 15-yard touchdown run to open the third quarter. The two-point conversion failed, and the Trojans led 20-13 late in the third quarter. Valley Head’s following drive stalled despite a 25-yard run by Hatfield and three carries for 20 yards by Bryson Morgan. Midway through the fourth quarter, Brayden Stordahl, facing third-and-8 from the Trojan 26-yard line, hit Derrick Lee on a 74-yard touchdown strike. Gaylesville once again attempted a two-point conversion and once again they failed, leaving the final score at 26-13. Valley Head hosts Ider this Friday in non-region play.