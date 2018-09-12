Valley Head Loses To Decatur Heritage

The Valley Head Tigers hosted Decatur Heritage at home on Friday night but could not get the win.

Decatur Heritage scored first on a 12-yard run from Colton Keith to take the lead 7-0 after the PAT.

Valley Head turned the ball over on an interception to give Decatur Heritage good field position at the 37-yard line. The Eagles drove the ball down the field and scored on a 3-yard run form Keith to extend the lead to 14-0 after the PAT. On the kick-off, Valley Head’s Marlonn Trinidad returned the kick 95-yards for the touchdown to cut the lead to 14-7 after the PAT. Decatur Heritage answered with a 23-yard touchdown from Keith to give the Eagles a 21-7 lead. Valley Head moved the ball down the field on the next possession, but turned it over on downs, after just missing a touchdown off the fingertip of Ian Blair. Decatur Heritage took over and ran the clock out in the first half.

Decatur Heritage added to the lead in the third quarter when Quarterback, Arthur Orr connected with James Wilson for a 44-yard touchdown to go up 28-7 over the Tigers. Decatur Heritage scored again with just under 5 minutes to play in the third to extend the lead to 35-7. Valley Head added a late touchdown from Quarterback, Jordan Burt to cut the lead to 35-13 after the missed PAT. The Tigers forced a 3 and out, but could not get in the end-zone, as the Eagles ran out the clock for the victory 35-13.

Valley Head will travel to Falkville on Friday night.