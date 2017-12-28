Valley Head Tigers Open Season 5-5

The Valley Head Tigers opened the basketball with a 5-5 record through December 17, 2017. Coach Chuck Williams said, “ We are currently on a 3 game winning streak, something that has not happened at Valley Head since 2012.” Valley Head’s Kyle Miller, has averaged 15 points and 13 rebounds a game. Jaxon Landers is averaging 13 points per game and 12 rebounds. Coach Williams stated, “ They have defeated Georgia School of the Deaf 72-43, Gaston 49-40 and Gaylesville 55-49 during the 3 game winning streak.” Coach Williams said, “ The boys have worked hard and bought into the program. We have a hard schedule ahead of us, but we are happy with where we are at this point in the season.”

Pictured: Coach Chuck Williams