Wildcats End Bears’ Season

By: Nick Hall

A season that saw new head coach Nick Ledbetter get a late start preparing his team, and then be forced to deal with injuries and personnel departures, finally ended Friday night on a cold, wet field in Fultondale, Alabama. The Plainview Bears never quit Friday night. The Bears put up a fight just as they have all season, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the potent offense of the Fultondale Wildcats. The Wildcats got off to a fast start, scoring with an 18-yard run on their first drive. The Bears’ defense tightened up after that, but the wildcats managed two touchdowns and a field goal late in the first half to carry a 24-0 lead to the locker room after one half of play. The Bears cut the Wildcats’ lead midway of the third when quarterback Noah White led an impressive drive which he capped with a 14-yard touchdown run. The Bears went for the 2-point conversion but failed leaving the score at 24-6. White’s touchdown would be Plainview’s only score of the game. Drew Smith led Plainview in rushing and recorded a dozen tackles. Andrew McLaughlin completed two passes for 22 yards while White completed two for 38 yards. Brody Parker had a 31-yard reception while Brody McCurdy had a 27-yard reception. Matt Brown, Jacob Dover and Ashley Spigner recorded seven tackles each, while Dover and Jonathan Brown each had a sack.