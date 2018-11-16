Wildcats Fall To Rockets In First Round

By: Nick Hall

The Gardendale Rockets came out fast Friday night, scoring on a 66-yard run on their first play from scrimmage to take a 7-0 lead over the Fort Payne Wildcats. Gardendale held Fort Payne to a three-and-out on the Wildcats’ first possession. A muffed punt set the Wildcats up in Rockets territory but once again they were turned away and gave the ball up on downs. After a 56-yard run by Gardendale’s quarterback, the Fort Payne defense stiffened, and forced a 37-yard field goal that stretched the Rockets’ lead to 10-0 with 3:22 left in the opening quarter. The Wildcats’ offense seemed to find a rhythm behind the running of Donald Winchester and Matthew Shaddix, but they still couldn’t break through the red zone. After Gardendale had a touchdown called back due to an illegal formation, Fort Payne forced another field goal attempt, this time from the 30-yard line. The kick was true, and the Rockets extended their advantage to 13-0. The Wildcats finally found the end zone on their next drive when Donald Winchester punched into the end zone from 7 yards out. Alex McPherson’s PAT tightened the game to 13-7 going into halftime. After a scoreless third quarter, Gardendale opened the fourth by capping and 11-play drive with a 1-yard touchdown. The Rockets were successful on a 2-point conversion and took a 21-7 lead. The Wildcats scored once more on a 9-yard run by Winchester. McPherson’s PAT cut the lead to 21-14. Fort Payne had one more opportunity to tie or win it, but their final drive ended when they failed to convert fourth-and-9 at the Gardendale 31-yard line. Winchester finished the game with 130 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries.