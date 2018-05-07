Mountain Valley News

By: Will Jacobs

Last Thursday night, the Fort Payne Board of Education officially named Chris Elmore as the next head football coach of the Wildcats.

Elmore had coached at Chelsea High School since 2013 before accepting the job at Fort Payne. Elmore graduated from Fort Payne High School where he played for former head coach of the Wildcats, and his father, Jerry Elmore.

Before coaching at Chelsea, Chris coached at Hueytown High School for eight seasons. For four years, he fulfilled the role of offensive coordinator. Chris is preceded by coach Paul Ellis who resigned from Fort Payne and accepted a job as the new head coach at LaFayette High School in LaFayette Georgia. Ellis concluded his fourteen-year career at Fort Payne as the most victorious coach in Fort Payne High School history by collecting a record of one hundred and nine wins and forty-eight losses.

While at Chelsea, Elmore’s Hornets finished 2-8 in 2017, but his teams had made the playoffs in the two previous seasons. In his five years at Chelsea, Elmore led the Hornets to the playoffs twice and finished with a 27-25 record.