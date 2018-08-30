Wildcats Opened Season With Tough Loss

Fort Payne got on the board first on a 38-yard field goal from Alex McPherson to give the Wildcats a 3-0 lead with just over 10 minutes to play in the half. Pell City answered with an eleven play, 80-yard drive to take the lead 7-3 after the extra point. Both teams could not add to the score in the first half.

In the second half, Fort Payne took the lead on a 76-yard TD pass from Quarterback, Jordan Bain, to Matthew Shaddix to give Fort Payne a 10-7 lead after McPherson made the PAT. The Fort Payne defense stopped Pell City and gave the ball back to the Wildcat offense on their on 10 yard line. The Wildcats drove the ball down the field and Bain connected with Shaddix again on a 51-yard TD pass to give the Wildcats a 17-7 lead with just over 8 minutes to play in the game. Pell City bounced back with a 75-yard catch to cut the lead to 17-14. Pell City’s defense tightened up and held the Wildcats to a 3 and out. The Pell City’s offense then went to work as they drove the ball down the field and scored on an 18-yard run to take the lead 21-17 over the Fort Payne Wildcats with just over 2 minutes left in the game. Fort Payne returned the kickoff to the 43 yard line. Bain completed a pass for 15 yards to Levee Hall on the next play. Pell City was called for roughing the passer, which gave Fort Payne great field position at the 26 yard line of Pell City. Fort Payne moved the ball inside the 10 yard line, but time expired with Pell City holding on to a 21-17 victory over the Fort Payne Wildcats.

Quarterback, Jordan Bain was 11-21 passing for 209 yards. Matthew Shaddix caught 4 passes for 155 yards and 2 TD’s for the Wildcats.

Fort Payne will travel over to face Scottsboro for the Top Cat Trophy on Friday night at 7:00pm.