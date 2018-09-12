Wildcats Score First Win Of The Season

By Sherri Blevins

The Fort Payne Wildcats hosted the Albertville Aggies Friday night for their annual rivalry. Fort Payne came out victorious with a 42-21 win. This is the first Fort Payne win for newly hired coach, Chris Elmore.

The Wildcats came on strong in the first half scoring an impressive 28 points while holding the Aggies scoreless. The first score was the result of an imposing 79 yards gained over ten plays. Junior, Donald Winchester, scored the first TD of the night with Alex McPherson adding the extra point.

The second touchdown was the result of a successful sneak play on fourth down. While at midfield, the Wildcats faked a punt which resulted in Matthew Shaddix sailing 51 yards down the sideline for a touchdown. The extra point attempt was dead- on making the score 14-0.

In the second quarter, the Wildcats scored after two complete passes. Carter Pinholster moved the Cats across the field on a 26-yard screen pass. The touchdown was made two plays later when Jordan Bain threw 21yards to Matthew Shaddix early in the second quarter.

The offense gained another possession on the kickoff by attempting an onside kick. Levee Hall manhandled the ball just before it rolled out of bounds to give the offense another possession at midfield. The Cats added one more score before the half with a quarterback sneak by Bain making the score 28-0.

The tide turned in the second half with the Aggies coming on strong. Their defense created a fumble stopping Fort Payne’s opening drive. The Aggies then scored on a 36-yard pass. The Aggie’s defense stopped the next two offensive drives by the Cats before their offense took over and covered 90 yards ending with a 69-yard touchdown run by Jacob Dendy raising the score to 28-14.

The Aggies scored again as they faced fourth down and four by running a screen to Dendy which he converted into a 29-yard touchdown run making the score 28-21. That was the end of the scoring for the Aggies while the Cats persevered to score an additional 14 points. Winchester scored on a 27-yard run at the start of the fourth quarter. The last touchdown was made after an 8-play scoring drive with Shaddix crossing the goal line on a 1- yard run.

Bain was successful 12 of 17 passes for 195 yards and two touchdowns.

Winchester rushed for 135 yards on 25 carries and scored one touchdown. Pinholster was the team’s leading receiver catching five passes with a total of 83 yards.

Fort Payne travels to Huntsville next to play Mae Jemison.