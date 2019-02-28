DeKalb County Hospital Association

D/b/a Dekalb Ambulance Service

Invitation to Bid

The Dekalb County Hospital Association, a public body, shallhereby solicit bids for the following services:

Lawn Care for the following locations:

Station Street Address City ST ZIP

1 208 Airport Road Ft. Payne AL 35968

2 4845 Co. Rd. 20 Geraldine AL 35974

3 37844 U.S. Hwy 11 Hammondsville AL 35989

4 1683 McCurdy Rainsville AL 35986

5 59 Post Office Rd Collinsville AL 35961

6 19712 U.S. Hwy 117 Ider AL 35981

Below is the general terms of the agreement that will be expected for the care of the lawns. The price per yard will include; mowing, weed eating, weed control (around sidewalks and buildings) and clear all clippings from sidewalks and drives.

The provider will provide proof of insurance for the term of the agreement. Commercial General Liability of no less than $100,000.00, $200,000.00 each occurrence.

Provide a price per yard/per mowing. The amount of mowing times may vary depending on the growth rate. Mowing times per month will be agreed on at the beginning of each month. Mowing for the Fort Payne location will be every 7-10 days. The other locations should be every 10-12 days.

DeKalb Ambulance Service

P.O. Box 680643

208 Airport Road

Fort Payne, AL 35968

Bid quotes must be submitted to the above address no later than March 20, 2019 at 4:00 pm. All bids must be submitted in sealed format and labeled “Lawn Care Bid”. Bids not received by stated deadline and/or improperly formatted will be rejected.

Any questions regarding the bid or site reviews need to be directed to:

Cheryl Turner, Director

Phone: 256-845-4027 Ext. 100

Email: Cheryl.turner@dasems.com

The DeKalb County Hospital Association reserves the right to interpret all matters pertaining to bid award and to reject any/or all bids. Bids will opened at the office of the Director, Cheryl Turner on March 21, 2019 at 10:00 am. The DeKalb County Hospital Association is an equal opportunity employer and does not discriminate on the basis of race, gender, religion, national origin, creed, color, color or other basis as prohibited by law.

Publish: February 28, 2019 and March 7, 2019.