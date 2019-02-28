NOTICE OF

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Misty Brooks and Thadeus Brooks, wife and husband, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. acting solely as nominee for CMG Mortgage, Inc dba CMG Financial, #1820, on January 14, 2014, said mortgage being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of DeKalb County, Alabama, at MTG BOOK 2043, PAGE 8; and subsequently transferred to Freedom Mortgage Corporation; Freedom Mortgage Corporation, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the DeKalb County Courthouse, in Fort Payne, Alabama, on April 24, 2019, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate, situated in DeKalb County, Alabama, to-wit:

Beginning at the Northeast corner of the Southwest 1/4 of the Southwest 1/4 of Section 15, Township 8 South, Range 6 East; thence South 1 deg 30` East 275.0 feet; thence South 66 deg 46` East 117.0 feet to a point on the West right-of-way line of Highway No. 227; thence along said right-of-way line South 9 deg 50` West 152 feet, more or less, to Macedonia Branch; thence in a Southwest direction along said branch 490 feet, more or less; thence North 1 deg 30` West 669 feet, more or less, to the North line of said forty; thence along said North line North 88 deg 30` East 335.0 feet to the point of beginning, containing 5.4 acres, more or less, and being a portion of the South half of the Southwest 1/4 of Section 15, Township 8 South, Range 6 East in Dekalb County, Alabama. (B-12530;tm)

TOGETHER WITH AND SUBJECT TO A 12` Easement for Ingress and Egress the North line of which is described as follows:

Beginning at the point where the North line of the SE 1/4 of the SW 1/4 of Section 15, Township 8 South, Range 6 East of the Huntsville Meridian in Dekalb County, Alabama intersects the West right-of way of Alabama Hwy #227; thence from the point of

beginning, running South 88 deg 30` 00” West along the North line of said forty; thence continue along the North line of the SW 1/4 of the SW 1/4 of said Section 15 for a distance of 330.00 feet, being the end point of said line. Said Easement being in the SW 1/4 of the SW 1/4 and in the SE 1/4 of the SW 1/4 of Section 15, Township 8 South, Range 6 East of the Huntsville Meridian in Dekalb County, Alabama. The Easement described above is the same Easement as described in that certain deed recorded in Deed Book 238 Page 338 of the Probate Office of Dekalb County, Alabama and as also referred to in that certain deed recorded in Deed Book 303 Page 226 in the Probate Office of Marshall County, Alabama. This Easement is limited in use so that Michael Charles or his successors or assigns may not use the Easement to subdivide his property into parcels of less than 3 acres.

SUBJECT TO A 12` Easement in the SW 1/4 of the SW 1/4 of Section 15, Township 8 South, Range 3 East for Ingress and Egress described as follows: Coming at the NE corner of said SW 1/4 of the SW 1/4; thence South 88 deg 30` 00” West 318.00 feet; thence

South 12` to the Point of Beginning; thence South 88 deg 30` 00” West 12` to the East line of that certain 12.84 acre tract being conveyed to Michael Charles; thence South a distance of 12 feet along the East line of said 12.84 acre tract, thence North 88 deg 30` 00” East a distance of 12 feet; thence North a distance of 12 feet to the point of beginning.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expense of foreclosure.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process.

Freedom Mortgage

Corporation

Transferee

Jauregui & Lindsey, LLC

244 Inverness Center Dr

Ste 200

Birmingham, AL 35242

205-988-8888

Publish: February 28, 2019; March 7, 2019 and March 14, 2019