STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF DEKALB

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE NOTICE

DEFAULT HAVING BEEN MADE in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Summit Capital Partners, LLC to Dennis Burt, which mortgage was executed on June 29, 2009, and which was recorded on July 8, 2009 in Mortgage Book 1609, Page 96 in the Office of the Judge of Probate, DeKalb County, Alabama;

AND DEFAULT CONTINUING, notice hereby is given that under the power of sale contained in said mortgage, I will, on behalf of Dennis Burt, proceed to sell on April 9, 2019, during the legal hours of sale; to-wit: 11:00 o’clock a.m. to 4:00 o’clock p.m., in front of the main entrance to the DeKalb County Courthouse in Fort Payne, Alabama, to the highest, best, and last bidder for cash, the following described real estate situated in DeKalb County, Alabama, and described as follows:

The N 1/2 of the following described property.

Beginning at a 1/2 inch iron pin found in concrete at the commonly accepted Southeast corner of the NE 1/4 of the SW 1/4 of Section 25, Township 7 South, Range 8 East of the Huntsville Meridian, DeKalb County, Alabama said pin being at the TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING; thence run along the East boundary of said NE 1/4 of the SW 1/4 N 00 degrees 33’ 41” West for a distance of 658.26 feet to a 1/2 inch iron pin found; thence continue along said East boundary N 00 degrees 26’ 07” West for a distance of 654.05 feet to a T-post found at the commonly accepted Northeast corner of said NE 1/4 of the SW 1/4; thence run along the East boundary of the SE 1/4 of the NW 1/4 North 00 degrees 05’ 55” West for a distance of 1307.15 feet to a 1/2inch capped (21 Century, PLS 29399) iron pin set at the NE corner of said SE 1/4 of the NW 1/4; thence run along the North boundary of the SE 1/4 of the NW 1/4 South 89 degrees 01’ 33” West for a distance of 1,317.69 feet to a 5/8 iron pin found at the commonly accepted Northwest corner of said SE 1/4 of the NW 1/4; thence run along the West boundary of said SE 1/4 of the NW 1/4 South 01 degree 14’ 22” West for a distance of 1,331.03 feet to a 1/2 inch capped iron pin found at the commonly accepted SW corner of said SE 1/4 of the NW 1/4; thence run along the West boundary of the NE 1/4 of the SW 1/4 South 01 degree 19’ 04” East for a distance of 1,283.38 feet to a 1/2 inch capped iron pin found at the commonly accepted Southwest corner of said NE 1/4 of the SW 1/4 thence run along the South boundary of said NE 1/4 of the SW 1/4 North 89 degrees 16’ 43” East for a distance of 1,330.55 feet and back to the TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING. Said tract containing 80.26 acres, more or less, and being subject to any existing road, utility and/or ingress/egress easement or rights of way.

Together with a 30 foot easement for ingress and egress to County Road 89. The Eastern and Northern boundaries of said easement being described as follows: Commencing at the Northeast corner of the Northeast 1/4 of the Southwest 1/4 of Section 25, Township 7 South, Range 8 East; thence South 00 degrees 26’ 07” East for a distance of 654.05 feet; thence North 88 degrees 57’ 39” East for a distance of 2,557.24 feet to a point on the northwesterly right of way of County Road 89.

Said sale is for the purpose of securing payment of the indebtedness secured by said Mortgage, together with the costs of foreclosure.

***Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

WILSON & SCOTT, L.L.C.

ATTORNEYS

FOR MORTGAGEE

NIKKI PARRISH SCOTT

P O BOX 680639 (35968)

411 ALABAMA AVENUE SOUTHWEST,

FORT PAYNE,

ALABAMA 35967

(256) 845-7000

Publish : March 7, 2019; March 14, 2019; and March 21, 2019.