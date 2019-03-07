NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Brian Sanders and Kelly Sanders to First Southern National Bank n/k/a First Southern State Bank on the 16th day of November, 2005, and recorded in Mortgage Book 1347 at Page 24 in the office of the Judge of Probate of DeKalb County, Alabama.

Under and by virtue of the power of Sale contained in said mortgage, the said First Southern State Bank will sell at public outcry, to the highest and best bidder for cash, in front of the courthouse in Fort Payne, DeKalb County, Alabama on the 11th day of April, 2019, during the legal hours of sale, 11:00 a.m to 4:00 p.m., the following described real estate situated in DeKalb County, Alabama, to-wit;

Commence at a 1/2 inch rebar inside a 1 inch pipe on the centerline of an unpaved public road (unknown R/W) marking the SE corner of the NE 1/4, Section 9, T-9-S, R-7-E, thence N 02°40’17” East 1,229.45 feet to a nail on the South R/W of DeKalb County Road #51 (80 foot R/W); thence S 59°26’02” W 299.85 feet along said R/W to a concrete monument; thence N 30°35’42” W 80.15 feet to a concrete monument on the North R/W of said road; thence S 60°51’05” W 18.65 feet along said R/W to a 1/2 inch capped rebar (LS #21183) also being the point of beginning; thence continue S 60°51’05” W 184.87 feet along said R/W to a 1/2inch capped rebar (LS #21183); thence leaving said R/W N 33°18’23” W 168.61 feet to a 1/2 inch capped rebar (LS #21183); thence N 60°24’27” E 185.70 feet to a 1/2 inch capped rebar (LS #21183) ; thence S 32°59’37” E 169.99 feet to the point of beginning, containing 0.72 acres, more or less.

Also being sold as part of the foreclosure is a double wide mobile home: 2006 Souther, Model SS9816, Vin #’s DSDAL45964A; DSDAL45964B, located on the property.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses to foreclosure.

KILLIAN & CUSHEN, LLC Milford Cushen,Attorney P.O. Box 680004

Fort Payne, AL 35968-0004

256-845-4396

Publish: 3/7/19; 3/14/19; 3/21/19.

