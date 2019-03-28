NOTICE OF

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF DEKALB

Default having been made in the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Kevin Wayne Patterson, A Single Man, to National City Mortgage, a division of National City Bank dated April 11, 2007; said mortgage being recorded on April 13, 2007, in Book 1460, Page 233, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of DeKalb County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to Green Tree Servicing LLC by assignment recorded in Deed Book 335, Page 114 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of DeKalb County, Alabama.

The undersigned, Ditech Financial LLC FKA Green Tree Servicing LLC, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in DeKalb County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 24th day of April, 2019 the following property, situated in DeKalb County, Alabama, to-wit:

Begin at an existing 1/2” rod at the Northeast corner of the NW 1/4 of the SW 1/4 , Section 32, T-9-S, R-6-East of Huntsville Meridian and run S02’30’00”E, along the East line thereof, 344.05 feet to an existing 1/2” rod on the Northeasterly R/W of County Road #4 (60’ R/W); thence run N53’08’20”W (M) N53’12’00”W (R), leaving said East line and along said R/W, 236.66 feet to a point; thence run N25’38’17”E, leaving said R/W, 222.67 feet to a point on the North line of said 1/4; thence run N89’15’29”E (M) N89’15’00”E (R), along said North line, 78.00 feet to the point of beginning. Said property being a portion of the NW 1/4 of the SW 1/4, Section 32, T-9-S, R-6-E, DeKalb County, Alabama. According to the survey by Jerry L. Dowdy, Al. Reg. 18979, dated June 8, 2006.

Said property is commonly known as 4850 County Road 4, Boaz, AL 35957.

The indebtedness secured by said Mortgage has been and is hereby declared due and payable because of default under the terms of the Note secured by said Mortgage, including but not limited to, nonpayment of the indebtedness as and when due. The indebtedness remains in default, and this sale will be made for the sole purpose of paying the same, including all expenses of the sale, attorney’s fees, and all other payments provided for under the terms of said Mortgage.

Said property will be sold subject to the following items, which may affect the title to said real property: all zoning ordinances; matters which would be disclosed by an accurate survey or inspection of the property; any outstanding taxes, including but not limited to, ad valorem taxes, which constitute liens upon said property; special assessments; all outstanding bills for public utilities, which constitute liens upon said property; all restrictive covenants, easements, rights-of-way; the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law; and any other matters of record superior to said Mortgage. To the best of the knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party in possession of the real property is Kevin Wayne Patterson or tenant(s).

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

DITECH FINANCIAL LLC FKA GREEN TREE SERVICING LLC

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC

Two North Twentieth

2 20th Street North,

Suite 1000

Birmingham, AL 35203

(800) 275-7171

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 9127519

www.foreclosurehotline.net

Mountain Valley News

03/28/2019, 04/04/2019, 04/11/2019.