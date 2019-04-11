NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Robert J Stoner and Tawana B. Stoner, husband and wife, to AmSouth Bank, on July 11, 2003, said mortgage being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of DeKalb County, Alabama, at MTG 1143, Page 200; and subsequently modified on October 21, 2005, and said modification being recorded at Book 1343, Page 322; Regions Bank Successor by Merger with AmSouth Bank, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the DeKalb County Courthouse, in Fort Payne, Alabama, on May 14, 2019, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate, situated in DeKalb County, Alabama, to-wit:

From the Northeast corner of the NE ½ of the SE ¼ of Section 16, Township 7 South, Range 8 East, run West on the North line of said forty 675 feet to an iron pin, as established corner between J.D. Bryant, deceased and the lands of the Northumberland Corporation (See Deed Book 161, Page 25); thence South 27 degrees West 640 feet; thence South 6 degrees West 577 feet to the Southwest corner of a tract of land conveyed to Lela Bryan Ward and husband Albert Ward for a point of beginning; thence continue South 6 degrees West 323 feet more or less to the South line of said Forty; thence West along the South line of said forty and continue West along the South line of the NW ¼ of the SE ¼ of said Section 16 and to the Easterly right of way of the public road; thence Northeast with said road 606 feet more or less and to the Southeast along the Southerly line of the Lela Bryan Ward tract to the point of beginning. There being 6 acres, more or less heroin conveyed. Being 2 acres more or less in the Southwest corner of the NE ¼ of the SE ¼ and 4 acres more or less in the Southeast part of the NW ¼ of the SE ¼ of Section 16, Township 7 South, Range 8 East and in DeKalb County, Alabama.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expense of foreclosure.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process.

Regions Bank Successor by Merger with AmSouth Bank

Transferee

Jauregui, Lindsey, Longshore & Tingle

244 Inverness Center Drive, Suite 200

Birmingham, AL 35242

Phone: (205) 970-2233

Publish: April 11, April 18 and April 25, 2019.

Mountain Valley News