STATE OF ALABAMA , MARSHALL COUNTY FORECLOSURE NOTICE

WHEREAS, Carol Randolph and Robert Dickinson did heretofore on, to-wit: October 30, 2014, execute to BARBARA J. MCDOWELL, a mortgage which is recorded in Mortgage Book 2081 Page 42 in the Probate office of Dekalb County, Alabama;

WHEREAS, default has been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by said mortgage and such default continuing said mortgagee, BARBARA J. MCDOWELL, has declared the entire indebtedness due and payable at once as therein provided, and to realize the entire indebtedness secured thereby in accordance with the terms and conditions thereof, will on the 14th day of May, 2019, between the legal

hours of sale at the front courthouse door in Fort Payne, Dekalb County, Alabama, under the power contained in said mortgage, sell at auction to the highest bidder for cash the property described in said mortgage.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure.

The subject property is more particularly described as follows, to-wit:

Lots 47, 48, 49, and 50 as shown in Plat of Howard Estate Subdivision, as recorded in Plat Book 5 Pages 207, 209, and 211 in the Probate Office

of Dekalb County, Alabama, lying and being in County of Dekalb, State of Alabama. (B-13639)

LESS AND EXCEPT: That portion of Lot 47 as conveyed to Barbara J. Gilliland by virtue of deed recorded in Deed Book 660 Page 112 in the Probate Office of Dekalb County, Alabama.

WRIGHT & WRIGHT, P.C.

BY: Wade K. Wright Attorney for the Mortgagee

WRIGHT & WRIGHT, P.C.

Post Office Box 70

Guntersville, Alabama 35976

Publish: April 11, April 18, April 25 and May 2, 2019.