STATE OF ALABAMA

MARSHALL COUNTY FORECLOSURE NOTICE

WHEREAS, Carol Randolph and Robert Dickinson did heretofore on, to-wit: October 7, 2013, execute to BARBARA J. MCDOWELL, a mortgage which is recorded in Mortgage Book 2047 Page 181 in the Probate office of Dekalb County, Alabama;

WHEREAS, default has been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by said mortgage and such default continuing said mortgagee, BARBARA J. MCDOWELL, has declared the entire indebtedness due and payable at once as therein provided, and to realize the entire indebtedness secured thereby in accordance with the terms and conditions thereof, will on the 14th day of May, 2019, between the legal hours of sale at the front courthouse door in Fort Payne, Dekalb, Alabama, under the power contained in said mortgage, sell at auction to the highest bidder for cash the property described in said mortgage.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure.

The subject property is more particularly described as follows, to-wit:

Lot 46 and 50 feet evenly off the North side of Lot 47 as shown in Plat Book 5 Pages 207, 209, and 211 in the Probate Office of Dekalb County, Alabama, lying and being in County of Dekalb, State of Alabama. (B-13639)

WRIGHT & WRIGHT,

P.C. BY: Wade K. Wright Attorney for the Mortgage

WRIGHT & WRIGHT, P.C.

Post Office Box 70

Guntersville, Alabama 35976

Publish: April 11, April 18, April 25 and May 2, 2019.