MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE NOTICE

Default having been made in the terms of that mortgage executed on December 27, 2012 by William D. Wilemon and wife Melinda K. Wilemon, to EvaBank, which said mortgage is recorded in Book MTG 1992, Page 66, Instrument 3049738 in the Probate Office of DeKalb County, Alabama, and default continuing, and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the following described property will be sold at public outcry, for cash, to the highest bidder, in front of the Courthouse door of said County, in Ft. Payne, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on May 17, 2019:

All that certain property situated in the County of DE KALB, and State of ALABAMA, being described as follows:

PARCEL: I:

Commence at the Southeast corner of the Southeast Quarter – Southwest Quarter, Section 2, Township 9 South, Range 5 East; thence North 00 degrees 45 minutes 0 seconds East along the East line of said forty 334.69 feet to an existing iron pin; thence South 52 degrees 13 minutes 37 seconds West 322.07 feet to the point of beginning; thence South 52 degrees 13 minutes 37 seconds West 210.00 feet to an existing iron pin on the Northeast right of way line of Alabama Highway No. 68; thence North 48 degrees 18 minutes 20 seconds West 150,02 feet along said right of way; thence North 52 degrees 13 minutes 39 seconds East 269.00 feet; thence South 25 degrees 41 minutes 10 seconds East 150.84 feet to the point of beginning. Said description embracing a portion of the SE 1/4-SW 1/4, Section 2, Township 9 South, Range 5 East of the Huntsville Meridian, lying and being in DeKalb County, Alabama.

Tax Parcel Identification Number: 31-01-02-04100.018.012

The following manufactured home to be auctioned separately and together with the real estate:

1997 Homestead Southern mobile home, VIN # HMST12371AGA and HMST12371BGA

PARCEL II:

That part of the Southeast Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 2, Township 9 South, Range 5 East, in DeKalb County, Alabama, being more particular described as follows: Beginning at the Southeast corner of the above forth; thence North 88 degrees 47 minutes West along the South line of said forty a distance of 416.5 feet to a metal marker in the NE margin of Highway #68; thence leaving the said NE margin North 52 degrees 15 minutes East a distance of 532.1 feet to a metal marker In the East line of the above forty thence South 00 degrees 45 minutes West along said East line a distance of 334.7 feet to the point of beginning, containing 1.6 acres, more or less, lying and being situated in DeKalb County, Alabama.

That part of the Northeast Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of Section 11, Township 9 South, Range 5 East, in DeKalb County, Alabama, and being more particularly described as follows: Beginning at the NE corner of the above forty; thence South 50 degrees 08 minutes West a distance of 273.3 feet to a point in the NE margin of Highway #68; thence North 48 degrees 18 minutes West along said margin of Highway #68 a distance of 276.7 feet to a metal marker in the North line of the above forty; thence leaving said NE margin South 88 degrees 47 minutes East along said North line a distance of 416.4 feet to the point of beginning and containing 0.9 acres, more or less, lying and being situated in DeKalb County, Alabama.

Tax Parcel Identification Number: 31-01-11-0-001-059.008

Said sale is made for the purpose of paying the mortgage debt and cost of foreclosure.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process.

EvaBank, Mortgagee

Dewayne N. Morris

Attorney for Mortgagee

2131 Third Avenue North

Birmingham, Alabama 35203

Publish:

Mountain Valley News-April 25, May 2, and May 9, 2019