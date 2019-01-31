IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

In The Matter of:

AD (DOB 7/22/2008)

JU-2014-59.03

DD (DOB 12/30/2005)

JU-2014-60.03

SJ (DOB 4/4/2002)

JU-2014-61.03

Notice By Publication

To Matthew Delevie: a hearing on a petition to terminate parental rights is set for March 14, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. in the Juvenile Court of DeKalb County. A judgment by default may be rendered against you and your parental rights may be terminated should you not appear in Court on said date or otherwise contest this petition.

This 18th day of January, 2019.

/s/ Todd Greeson

Circuit Clerk

Publish: January 31, February 7, February 14 and February 21, 2019.

Mountain Valley News