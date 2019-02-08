Spread the news









NOTICE OF DIVORCE ACTION

Sheri Lynn Valentine, whose whereabouts is unknown due to her being absent from her residence for more than thirty (30) days since the filing of the petition in this matter and/or her avoidance of service of process, must answer Matthew Valentine’s petition for divorce and other relief by March 18, 2019, or, thereafter, a judgment by default may be rendered against her in Case No. DR-2018-900186, Circuit Court of DeKalb County, Alabama.

Done the 28 day of January, 2019.

/s/ Todd Greeson

Clerk of the Circuit Court of DeKalb County,

Alabama

L. Jayson Carroll

Post Office Box 399

Rainsville, Alabama 35986

Attorney for

Matthew Valentine

Publish: 2/07/19; 2/14/19; 2/21/19; 2/28/19.