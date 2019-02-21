IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: CV-2019-003

Robert W. Gray and

Carol Gray

Plaintiffs

v.

Commencing at the Southwest corner of Section 28; and any and all parties; known and unknown; who may claim any interest therein including any persons claiming any future, contingent, reversionary, remainder or other interest therein,

Defendants

Notice

Please take notice that plaintiffs have filed an action in the Circuit Court of DeKalb County seeking to quite title to the below described property:

Commencing at the Southwest corner Section 28, Township 5 South, Range 10 East, of the Huntsville Meridian, DeKalb County, Alabama run North 00 degree 30’00” West with west boundary line of said Section 28 for 327.32 feet for a point of beginning. Thence continue N 00 degree 30’00” W with the West boundary line of said Section 28 for 844.09 feet to a point where said west boundary line intersects the southeast right of way line of Alabama Highway No: 117 (100” ROW); thence leaving said west boundary line run N 47 degree 27’37” E with said right of way for 140.74 feet to a point where said right of way intersects the north boundary line of SW 1/4 of the SW 1/4 of said Section 28; thence leaving said right of way line run S 89 degree 08’ 33” E with the north boundary line of the SW 1/4 of the SW 1/4 of said Section 28 for 588.85 feet to a point approximately 100 feet northwest of the west brow of Lookout Mountain; thence leaving said north boundary line run S 36 degree 22’ 00” W and approximately parallel with said west brow of said Lookout Mountain for 1155.43 feet and to the point of beginning. Said property is lying in the SW 1/4 of the SW 1/4 of Section 28, Township 5 South, Range 10 East of the Huntsville Meridian, DeKalb County, Alabama and contains 7.3 acres more or less.

Any person who may claim any right, title or interest in the above described property must answer the complaint of the plaintiffs within 30 days after the date of last publication of this notice. Failure to do so could result in the Plaintiff’s obtaining a judgment by default against the Defendants.

The attorney for

the plaintiffs is

David Killian

of Killian & Cushen, LLC

P.O. Box 680004

Fort Payne, AL 35968

Publish:

February 21, 2019;

February 28, 2019;

March 7, 2019 and

March 14, 2019

Mountain Valley News