IN THE PROBATE COURT OF MORGAN COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF ADOPTION OF TIMOTHY B. GARLAND AND

KELLY L. GARLAND

Petitioners.

TO: CHARLIE DURWARD SHELTON, ALSO KNOWN AS CHARLIE SHELTON AND AS CHARLIE DARWARD SHELTON, THE NATURAL FATHER OF ASHTON COLE DEAN-SHELTON, ALSO KNOWN AS ASHTON COLE DEAN, OR ANY OTHER INTERESTED PARTY CLAIMING PARENTAL RIGHTS WITH RESPECT TO

TO: ADAM DEAN AND NIAMA BOUCHELHI, THE MATERNAL GRANDPARENTS OF ASHTON COLE DEAN-SHELTON, ALSO KNOWN AS ASHTON COLE DEAN

PETITIONERS’ NOTICE

OF HEARING

ALABAMA ADOPTION CODE 26-10A-17

Please take notice that a petition for adoption in the above-styled matter alleging that the Natural Father and the Maternal Grandparents have abandoned the minor child has been filed in said Court by the Petitioners whose attorney is named below, and that a hearing has been set on the same in said Court in the City of Decatur, Alabama. Please be advised that if you intend to contest this adoption, you must file a written response within thirty (30) days hereof with the attorney for the Petitioners, whose name and address is shown below, and with the Clerk of said Probate Court. A copy of the Petition is not attached to this notice as provided in §26-10-A-17(b), Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended.

DONE this the 6th day of March, 2019.

Attorney for Petitioner: Douglas R. Bachuss, Jr., Nowlin, Bachuss & Gray Law Firm,

118 Moulton Street E. 1st Floor,

Decatur, Alabama 35601, (256) 353-8601.

Judge of Probate:

Hon. Greg Cain, Office of the Judge of Probate,

Morgan County

Courthouse,

302 Lee Street NE,

Decatur, Alabama 35602.

Publish: March 14, March 21, March 28 and April 4, 2019.