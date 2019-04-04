LEGAL NOTICE

TO: Tina M. Bolding and Gary E. Bolding; and if deceased; the unknown heirs and/or devisees of Tina M. Bolding and Gary E. Bolding and all other persons claiming any present, future, contingent, remainder, reversion or other interest in said property;

Plaintiff Sonny Patterson has filed a complaint seeking to quiet title to the following described property:

Beginning at the SW corner of the SE ¼ of the NW ¼; thence N 230.17 feet; thence NE 412.48 feet and to the western ROW of County Road 360; thence SE and along said ROW 305.79 feet; thence W 522.33 feet; thence N 11.87 and to the point of beginning. Said property located in S35, T7, R5 and containing 2.86 acres.

You must answer the complaint on or before June 1, 2019 or thereafter a judgment by default may be rendered against you.

Done this 1st day of April, 2019.

TODD GREESON, CLERK OF THE

CIRCUIT COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

Publish: April 4, April 11, April 18 and April 25, 2019.