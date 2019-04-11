IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2019-2017

In the Matter of

The Adoption Petition of

Tony Hatley Davis and

Connie Jean Davis

Notice Of Adoption

Proceedings

Notice To:

Johnny White and any other interested party.

Please take notice that a Petition for Adoption of the minor child, D.M.D., in the above-styled matter has been filed in said Court by Tony Hatley Davis and Connie Jean Davis, Petitioners, and that the 7th day of May, 2019 at 9:30 o’clock a.m. has been set for hearing on the same at the DeKalb County Courthouse in Fort Payne, Alabama. Please be advised that if you intend to contest this adoption, you must file a written response within thirty (30) days hereof with counsel for said Petitioners, whose name and address is shown below, and with the Clerk of the said Probate Court.

Done this 3rd day of April, 2019.

/s/ Wm. Eric Colley (COL081)

Attorney for Petitioners

P.O. Box 681045

Fort Payne, AL 35968

Tel: (256) 845-8101

Fax: (256) 845-8103

Publish: April 11, April 18, April 25 and May 2, 2019.

Mountain Valley News