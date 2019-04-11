IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA
CASE NO: DR 2018-900230.00
Flor Miriam Hinojosa-Mendez
Plaintiff,
vs.
Carlos Sariel Fabian Jarquin
Defendant
Order Of Publication
Carlos Sariel Fabian Jarquin, take notice that on 9th day of April, 2018, a Petition for Divorce and Custody was filed in the above-styled case against you or regarding rights you might have to custody or visitation. You are hereby notified to file a responsive pleading within thirty (30) days after the last publication of the Notice or on or about April 4, 2019, which shall be thirty (30) days after the last publication of this Notice. Said Notice being published on April 11, 2019; April 18, 2019; April 25, 2019 and May 2, 2019 in the Mountain Valley News.
Todd Greeson,
Court Clerk
Attorney for Plaintiff:
Robert Ray
256-845-8700
200 Alabama Avenue, SW
Fort Payne, Alabama
35967