IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: DR 2018-900230.00

Flor Miriam Hinojosa-Mendez

Plaintiff,

vs.

Carlos Sariel Fabian Jarquin

Defendant

Order Of Publication

Carlos Sariel Fabian Jarquin, take notice that on 9th day of April, 2018, a Petition for Divorce and Custody was filed in the above-styled case against you or regarding rights you might have to custody or visitation. You are hereby notified to file a responsive pleading within thirty (30) days after the last publication of the Notice or on or about April 4, 2019, which shall be thirty (30) days after the last publication of this Notice. Said Notice being published on April 11, 2019; April 18, 2019; April 25, 2019 and May 2, 2019 in the Mountain Valley News.

Todd Greeson,

Court Clerk

Attorney for Plaintiff:

Robert Ray

256-845-8700

200 Alabama Avenue, SW

Fort Payne, Alabama

35967