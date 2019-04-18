IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA
CASE NO: 2019-2018
IN RE: The Matter of
J.C.J., a minor child,
D/O/B: 11/30/2015
Notice Of Adoption
Proceedings
Notice To: Unknown Father of the above minor child
A Petition to Adopt J.C.J., date of birth 11/30/2015, a minor child born to Courtany Spence, has been filed in DeKalb Probate Court Case #2019-2018. Any persons claiming paternity of the child or contesting the adoption shall file an objection with this Court on or before May 22, 2019.
Done this 15th day of April, 2019.
/s/ Tammy D. Mountain
Attorney for Petitioner
Post Office Box 680637
Fort Payne, AL 35968-1607
Phone: (256)845-8884
Publish: April 18, April 25, May 2 and May 9, 2019.
Mountain Valley News