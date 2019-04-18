IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2019-2018

IN RE: The Matter of

J.C.J., a minor child,

D/O/B: 11/30/2015

Notice Of Adoption

Proceedings

Notice To: Unknown Father of the above minor child

A Petition to Adopt J.C.J., date of birth 11/30/2015, a minor child born to Courtany Spence, has been filed in DeKalb Probate Court Case #2019-2018. Any persons claiming paternity of the child or contesting the adoption shall file an objection with this Court on or before May 22, 2019.

Done this 15th day of April, 2019.

/s/ Tammy D. Mountain

Attorney for Petitioner

Post Office Box 680637

Fort Payne, AL 35968-1607

Phone: (256)845-8884

Publish: April 18, April 25, May 2 and May 9, 2019.

Mountain Valley News