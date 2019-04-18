IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA
CASE NO: 2019-2019
IN RE: The Matter of
K.D.J., a minor child,
D/O/B: 10/12/2017
Notice Of Adoption
Proceedings
Notice To: Unknown Father of the above minor child
A Petition to Adopt K.D.J., date of birth 10/12/2017, a minor child born to Courtany Spence, has been filed in DeKalb Probate Court Case #2019-2019. Any persons claiming paternity of the child or contesting the adoption shall file an objection with this Court on or before May 22, 2019.
Done this 15th day April, 2019.
/s/ Tammy D. Mountain
Attorney for Petitioner
Post Office Box 680637
Fort Payne, AL 35968-1607
Phone: (256)845-8884
Publish: April 18, April 25, May 2 and May 9, 2019.
Mountain Valley News