IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2019-2019

IN RE: The Matter of

K.D.J., a minor child,

D/O/B: 10/12/2017

Notice Of Adoption

Proceedings

Notice To: Unknown Father of the above minor child

A Petition to Adopt K.D.J., date of birth 10/12/2017, a minor child born to Courtany Spence, has been filed in DeKalb Probate Court Case #2019-2019. Any persons claiming paternity of the child or contesting the adoption shall file an objection with this Court on or before May 22, 2019.

Done this 15th day April, 2019.

/s/ Tammy D. Mountain

Attorney for Petitioner

Post Office Box 680637

Fort Payne, AL 35968-1607

Phone: (256)845-8884

Publish: April 18, April 25, May 2 and May 9, 2019.

Mountain Valley News