PUBLIC NOTICE

The DeKalb County Commission hereby gives notice of completion of contract with the State of Alabama for construction of Project No. ST-025-888-018 in DeKalb County. This notice will appear for four consecutive weeks beginning on 01/31/2019 and ending on 02/21/2019. All claims should be filed at 111 Grand Avenue, SW., Suite 115, Fort Payne, Alabama 35967 during this period.

Publish: January 31, February 7, February 14 and February 21, 2019.

Mountain Valley News